Home>>
Pen craftsmanship: The birth of a Huzhou writing brush
(People's Daily App) 13:41, October 25, 2022
Originating in Huzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, the Huzhou writing brush has been favored by many literati and writers since ancient times because of its smooth and soft writing characteristics.
The Huzhou writing brush earned its fame in the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).
The production of a Huzhou writing brush requires 12 complicated processes. How is it made? Click the video to find out.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Zhang Jian)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Inheritor brings Chinese shadow play to life with exquisite craftsmanship
- Xi stresses pursuit of craftsmanship
- Chinese premier stresses craftsmanship
- Premier Li Keqiang praises company for valuing spirit of craftsmanship
- UN celebrates Chinese Language Day with showcase of traditional Chinese craftsmanship
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.