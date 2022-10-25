Pen craftsmanship: The birth of a Huzhou writing brush

(People's Daily App) 13:41, October 25, 2022

Originating in Huzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, the Huzhou writing brush has been favored by many literati and writers since ancient times because of its smooth and soft writing characteristics.

The Huzhou writing brush earned its fame in the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).

The production of a Huzhou writing brush requires 12 complicated processes. How is it made? Click the video to find out.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Zhang Jian)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)