China's first ever Student (Youth) Games concludes with superb achievements

Xinhua) 20:03, November 15, 2023

NANNING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's first ever Student (Youth) Games concluded here on Wednesday with superb achievements in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the organizers.

Among all the 69 delegations participating in the open group, 54 have won gold medals and 64 have won medals. Delegations from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macao Special Administrative Region have won gold medals in equestrian events and swimming events respectively.

During the Games, 11 world youth records have been exceeded, one world record has been tied, and three Asian records have been bettered.

In addition, a number of national records, national youth records and national juvenile records have also been set in the sports such as shooting, weightlifting, track and field.

In the campus group, 30 delegations have won gold medals, and all the 34 delegations have won medals.

Li Hui, director of the Department of Youth in the General Administration of Sports of China, said that the Student (Youth) Games plays an important role in discovering sports talents, and helps promote the sustainable development of competitive sports in the country.

