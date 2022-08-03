In pics: ASEAN Para Games 2022
Hanreuchai Netsiri of Thailand competes during the Men's Recurve Individual Archery gold medal match against Setiawan of Indonesia at the ASEAN Para Games 2022 in Surakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Manda Aulia of Indonesia competes during the Women's Recurve Individual Archery gold medal match against Phattharaphon Pattawaeo of Thailand at the ASEAN Para Games 2022 in Surakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Phattharaphon Pattawaeo of Thailand competes during the Women's Recurve Individual Archery gold medal match against Mahda Aulia of Indonesia at the ASEAN Para Games 2022 in Surakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Setiawan (C) of Indonesia celebrates with his coach after winning the Men's Recurve Individual Archery gold medal match against Hanreuchai Netsiri of Thailand at the ASEAN Para Games 2022 in Surakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Hanreuchai Netsiri (L) and Phattharaphon Pattawaeo of Thailand compete during the Mixed Team Recurve Archery gold medal match against Kholidin and Mahda Aulia of Indonesia at the ASEAN Para Games 2022 in Surakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Kholidin and Mahda Aulia (C) of Indonesia compete during the Mixed Team Recurve Archery gold medal match against Hanreuchai Netsiri and Phattharaphon Pattawaeo of Thailand at the ASEAN Para Games 2022 in Surakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Hanreuchai Netsiri (L) and Phattharaphon Pattawaeo of Thailand react after winning the Mixed Team Recurve Archery gold medal match against Kholidin and Mahda Aulia of Indonesia at the ASEAN Para Games 2022 in Surakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Kholidin of Indonesia competes during the Men's Recurve Individual Archery bronze medal match against Suresh Selvatamby of Malaysia at the ASEAN Para Games 2022 in Surakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Kyaw Kyaw Win of Myanmar celebrates after winning the men's 400m T44/62/64 final of athletics event at the ASEAN Para Games 2022 in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
Ngo Xuan Doan of Vietnam reacts after winning the men's high jump F44 final of athletics event at the ASEAN Para Games 2022 in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
Kyaw Kyaw Win (L) of Myanmar competes during the men's 400m T44/62/64 final of athletics event at the ASEAN Para Games 2022 in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
Ngo Xuan Doan of Vietnam competes during the men's high jump F44 final of athletics event at the ASEAN Para Games 2022 in Surakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
