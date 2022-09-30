2022 BRICS Games concludes

Xinhua) 14:16, September 30, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 BRICS Games, which saw the athletes from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa competing online, concluded on Friday.

The month-long games featured breakdancing, chess and Wushu as medal events and yoga, dragon and lion dance, dragon boat racing, Brazil jiu-jitsu, and sambo as demonstration events.

A total of 42 medals were awarded, with Russia, China and India the top three in the medal table.

The Games attracted spectators from more than 50 countries and regions, with over 500,000 views on the Games' official website.

The BRICS Games, the highlight event of the BRICS sports cooperation, debuted in Guangzhou, China in 2017.

Because of the pandemic, China, which holds the chairmanship of the BRICS countries this year, decided to hold the 2022 Games online.

