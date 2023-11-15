We Are China

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closes 3.92 pct higher

Xinhua) 19:05, November 15, 2023

HONG KONG, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's stock market ended higher on Wednesday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 3.92 percent to close at 18,079.00.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained 4.02 percent to end at 6,204.22, and the Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 4.41 percent to close at 4,125.87.

