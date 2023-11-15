Home>>
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closes 3.92 pct higher
(Xinhua) 19:05, November 15, 2023
HONG KONG, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's stock market ended higher on Wednesday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 3.92 percent to close at 18,079.00.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained 4.02 percent to end at 6,204.22, and the Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 4.41 percent to close at 4,125.87.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Driving northward to Guangdong trends among Hong Kong, Macao residents
- China's Greater Bay Area emerges as promising growth engine
- 399 candidates valid to run in HKSAR's District Council Ordinary Election
- Over 70,000 people come to HK through talent admission schemes this year: John Lee
- Hong Kong Customs detects largest-ever suspected solid methamphetamine case
- HK, Macao add thrust to nation's space exploration
- Star-studded financial summit lineup casts vote of confidence in Hong Kong, mainland
- Chinese vice premier urges Hong Kong to fully tap advantages
- Hong Kong teams up with Guangdong, Macao to woo global talents
- Strengthening ties with the homeland: Summer's vigor for Hong Kong and Macao
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.