Hong Kong Customs detects largest-ever suspected solid methamphetamine case

HONG KONG, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong Customs has detected a large-scale suspected solid methamphetamine trafficking case recently, and seized about 1.1 tonnes of suspected methamphetamine camouflaged as seashells.

This would be the largest-ever solid methamphetamine case detected by Hong Kong Customs, it said in a press release.

Through risk assessment, Hong Kong Customs on Oct. 26 selected a seaborne container, declared as carrying 611 sacks of seafood and arriving in Hong Kong from Mexico, for inspection.

Upon examination, a batch of suspected methamphetamine, which was camouflaged as seashells and mix-loaded with genuine ones, was found inside 104 nylon bags.

Upon a follow-up investigation, Customs officers arrested a 60-year-old male driver and a 54-year-old man-in-charge of a warehouse, and further arrested a 46-year-old woman-in-charge of a logistics company and a 27-year-old unemployed man.

An investigation is underway, Hong Kong Customs said.

Hong Kong Customs has detected cases involving more than one tonne of methamphetamine for two consecutive years. In October 2022, about 1.8 tonnes of liquid methamphetamine were seized in a seaborne consignment, declared as carrying coconut water.

