Strengthening ties with the homeland: Summer's vigor for Hong Kong and Macao

People's Daily Online) 10:59, November 01, 2023

The implementation of “One Country, Two Systems” has ensured the stable development and long-term prosperity of Hong Kong and Macao.

Life is like a summer flower, not to be wasted during our prime years. On the sweeping canvas of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Marco Greater Bay Area (GBA), an increasing number of Hong Kong and Macao youth, carrying the fighting spirit of Lion Rock and the ideals of the Hao River, use their creative talents to paint a vibrant new chapter.

