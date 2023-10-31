Macao's merchandise export rises in September

Xinhua) 08:57, October 31, 2023

MACAO, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Macao's total merchandise export amounted to 1.16 billion patacas (144 million U.S. dollars) in September, up 16.5 percent year-on-year, the special administrative region's statistical service said on Monday.

The merchandise import went down 6.9 percent year-on-year to 11.86 billion patacas, and the merchandise trade deficit totaled 10.70 billion patacas in September, the latest report from Macao's Statistics and Census Service showed.

The value of re-exports grew 17.8 percent to 1.01 billion patacas. The value of domestic exports increased 8.1 percent to 150 million patacas, the report said. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollars)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)