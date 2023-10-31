Home>>
Macao's merchandise export rises in September
(Xinhua) 08:57, October 31, 2023
MACAO, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Macao's total merchandise export amounted to 1.16 billion patacas (144 million U.S. dollars) in September, up 16.5 percent year-on-year, the special administrative region's statistical service said on Monday.
The merchandise import went down 6.9 percent year-on-year to 11.86 billion patacas, and the merchandise trade deficit totaled 10.70 billion patacas in September, the latest report from Macao's Statistics and Census Service showed.
The value of re-exports grew 17.8 percent to 1.01 billion patacas. The value of domestic exports increased 8.1 percent to 150 million patacas, the report said. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollars)
