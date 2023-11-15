Home>>
People rally to support Palestinians in Jordan
(Xinhua) 10:21, November 15, 2023
People take part in a rally to express their support for the Palestinians in Amman, Jordan, on Nov.14, 2023. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Jordan recalls ambassador from Israel in protest of conflict in Gaza
- People in Jordan attend rally to support Palestinians
- Jordan to provide postal transit services for Palestinians
- Jordan's king urges to stop conflict in Gaza during meeting with French president
- Jordan stresses priority to immediately cease fire, deliver aid to Gaza
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.