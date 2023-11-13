Farmers in Hutubi, NW China's Xinjiang sell newly-harvested cotton to processing companies

Photo shows newly-harvested cotton being delivered to a processing plant in Hutubi county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The total cotton planting area in Hutubi county is 526,000 mu (35,067 hectares) this year. So far, half of the cotton in the county has already been harvested. Cotton purchasing and processing companies across the county have commenced full-scale processing operations to ensure the smooth delivery of this year's new cotton. (Photo/Tao Weiming)