Farmers in Hutubi, NW China's Xinjiang sell newly-harvested cotton to processing companies
(People's Daily Online) 11:11, November 13, 2023
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cotton enters harvest season in Kashgar, NW China's Xinjiang
- Cotton farming becomes smarter, more efficient in NW China's Xinjiang
- Platform offers comprehensive services for cotton growers
- Chinese researchers find new mechanism to improve quality of cotton fiber
- China's cotton industry to advance high-quality development
- Employees in cotton mill return to work in NW China’s Xinjiang
- Xinjiang's cotton output grows in 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.