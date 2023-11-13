China-ASEAN seaweed cooperation forum opens in China's Xiamen

Xinhua) 10:34, November 13, 2023

The Southeast Asia-China Seaweed Cooperation and Network Office is unveiled during the China-ASEAN Seaweed Cooperation Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 11, 2023.(Xinhua/Fu Min)

XIAMEN, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The China-ASEAN Seaweed Cooperation Forum opened on Saturday in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

The forum has attracted more than 90 attendees, including officials, experts and businesspeople from China, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, as well as representatives of international organizations.

China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia are among the world's leading seaweed producers and traders, having conducted technological, industrial and educational cooperation for years.

Topics including the current situation of the industry, the prospects of seaweed production and trade, progress in seaweed science and technology cooperation, and the development of the regional seaweed industry are being discussed at the forum.

Attendees have said that it is mutually beneficial to promote complementary seaweed industries in China and the ASEAN region, providing healthy food and job opportunities, while increasing incomes and promoting environmental protection.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)