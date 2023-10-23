5th ASEAN-China Media Week opens

Guests chat during the opening ceremony of the 5th ASEAN-China Media Week in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Oct. 21, 2023. The opening ceremony of the 5th ASEAN-China Media Week, co-organized by China's National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), the Malaysian Ministry of Communications and Digital, the people's government of southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, was held at the administration center of Putrajaya on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the 5th ASEAN-China Media Week, co-organized by China's National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), the Malaysian Ministry of Communications and Digital, the people's government of southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, was held at the administration center of Putrajaya on Saturday.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Malaysian Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil acknowledged formidable power of media in bridging cultures and transcending borders. "Whether it's through traditional media outlets, social media, or emerging technologies, ASEAN nations and China are more interconnected than ever before," he said.

Fahmi also said Malaysia holds in high esteem China's remarkable achievements in cutting-edge fields such as 5G technology, the digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI), multimedia and cybersecurity, anticipating discussions and exchanges in these areas.

For his part, Yang Xiaowei, NRTA deputy head, said it is the right time to enhance exchanges among media and promote common development.

He stressed that China is willing to strengthen content cooperation and technological innovation together with media partners in Malaysia as well as other countries, jointly tell stories about China-ASEAN relations.

The ASEAN-China Media Week is a platform to promote exchanges and cooperation in broadcasting and audio-visual fields between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

