Home>>
Injured children treated at hospital in southern Gaza Strip
(Xinhua) 10:15, November 11, 2023
An injured child is seen at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 10, 2023. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since the outbreak of Israel-Hamas conflict. Meanwhile, at least 1,400 people in Israel were killed, and a total of 239 people were taken hostage during the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Saudi crown prince calls for lifting siege on Gaza, rejects targetting civilians
- China, Egypt to donate COVID-19 vaccine to Palestinian people in Gaza Strip
- Daily life of people in Gaza Strip
- Egypt reopens Rafah crossing with Gaza Strip for 2 days
- Israel fully reopened commercial crossing with Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.