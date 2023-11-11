Injured children treated at hospital in southern Gaza Strip

Xinhua) 10:15, November 11, 2023

An injured child is seen at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 10, 2023. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since the outbreak of Israel-Hamas conflict. Meanwhile, at least 1,400 people in Israel were killed, and a total of 239 people were taken hostage during the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

