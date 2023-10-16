Saudi crown prince calls for lifting siege on Gaza, rejects targetting civilians

Xinhua) 09:37, October 16, 2023

RIYADH, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on Sunday discussed with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the current escalation in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting in Riyadh, the Saudi crown prince reaffirmed the need to find ways to stop "the military operations that have claimed the lives of innocent people," according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He stressed the kingdom's endeavor to increase communication, calm the situation, stop the escalation, and ask for respect for international humanitarian law.

"Saudi Arabia calls for lifting the siege on Gaza to bring justice, stability and peace and ensure that the Palestinian people attain their legitimate rights," he noted.

He reiterated that "the kingdom rejects the targeting of civilians, the destruction of infrastructure and vital services that affect daily life."

The report did not reveal any remarks from the U.S. diplomat.

