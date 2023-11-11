GSMA Intelligence's head commends WIC Wuzhen Summit as opportunity to witness China's tech innovations

Peter Jarich, Head of GSMA Intelligence, has commended the role of the World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit in advancing the internet industry, noting that any event that can sustain itself for 10 years is a testament to its relevance to vital topics.

"Ten years ago, artificial intelligence was not a topic. I think what speaks to the importance of an event is when it has been relevant for 10 years," he said in an interview with People's Daily Online during the summit, held from Nov. 8 to 10. "It's not just that it's been here for 10 years; it's that it continues to be relevant as the industry develops," he added.

Highlighting the platform offered by the WIC Wuzhen Summit, Jarich remarked that the conference offers a valuable opportunity for countries and industry stakeholders worldwide to showcase their leading scientific and technological achievements. Moreover, it brings together various industries to share insights, instead of just presenting them. He stressed the importance of not only sharing insights but also implementing actions that can deliver tangible benefits.

Peter Jarich, Head of GSMA Intelligence, takes an interview with People's Daily Online, at the 2023 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit, held in Wuzhen, a town in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, from Nov. 8 to 10. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

"It's impressive to see so many companies that came here to show their innovation, to talk about the new services they're launching, to talk about what they're doing, to see the energy, the excitement of people being face to face in person," he said.

Jarich hopes people outside of China will come to the summit to join the discussions and debates, as he considers it an important part of sharing those insights and helping them understand what's possible.

According to the World Internet Development Report 2023 and the China Internet Development Report 2023, which were released on Nov. 8 at the WIC Wuzhen Summit, China has taken second place among 52 economies in terms of internet development. The reports note an apparent rise in innovation capabilities, internet applications, and industrial development.

Peter Jarich delivers a thematic speech at a sub-forum during the 2023 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, a town in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 9, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Liang Jun)

On the rapid development of artificial intelligence, Jarich emphasized the need to understand how people perceive its usage and ensure that it is employed correctly and not abused. "Otherwise, there are real risks of disenfranchisement, fraud, or lack of security," he stated. He added that with appropriate rules in place, people can recognize AI as presenting vast opportunities.

Looking to the future of internet development, Jarich remarked, "We know it will develop in ways that we haven't thought of, and we do know that one of the main things that will happen is everyone and everything will be connected to the internet." He is confident that there will be incredible opportunities, provided that sufficient attention is paid to the risks and challenges. It's crucial to leverage artificial intelligence in an equitable and safe manner.

