China-U.S. climate change talks in California produce positive results

Xinhua) 09:39, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The talks between China's special envoy for climate change Xie Zhenhua and his U.S. counterpart John Kerry have concluded successfully in California, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Thursday.

The two sides engaged in comprehensive and in-depth exchange of views on the implementation of the consensus reached between the two heads of state during their meeting in Bali, the ministry said.

The two sides reached positive outcomes on conducting bilateral cooperation and actions on climate change and jointly promoting the success of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said the ministry.

