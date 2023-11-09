Interview: China's import expo has a positive impact on global economy, says Russian expert

Xinhua) 15:09, November 09, 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) not only helps enhance mutual understanding between enterprises, but also has a positive impact on the global economy, said a Russian expert.

As one of the major international exhibitions, the CIIE provides companies from various countries with opportunities to meet face-to-face, showcase their achievements and explore future cooperation, Liudmila Veselova, an associate professor at the School of Economics and Management of the St. Petersburg Branch of the Higher School of Economics, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

According to Veselova, in recent years, China's pace of opening up to the world has been noteworthy, and China's business environment has also improved rapidly. Thanks to the promotion of the Chinese language, joint training of Chinese and foreign professionals, as well as exhibitions and exchange programs, the language and cultural barriers for foreign companies entering China are gradually being eliminated.

In addition, the implementation of various tax incentives and the simplification of related procedures have facilitated foreign enterprises' access to the Chinese market.

"Today, a lot of countries are keen to cooperate with China or broaden cooperation areas," said the expert.

Veselova expressed her appreciation of China's attention and investment in the development of science and technology, saying an important feature of China's economic development is the digitalization of the economy and the introduction of artificial intelligence.

Moreover, China adheres to the path of green and low-carbon development and has made great progress in the fields of environmental protection and renewable energy. "Overall, the Chinese government devotes itself to making technological innovation an effective means of high-quality development for the country," Veselova noted.

Veselova believes that China's economy would continue to maintain its growth momentum. "The Chinese government has always regarded improving people's living standards as a priority," she said, adding that there is no doubt that China's economy will continue to grow steadily.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)