6th CIIE provides supportive policies to firms from 30 least developed countries

Xinhua) 14:43, November 09, 2023

An exhibitor displays a sesame oil product from Mali at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th CIIE has provided free booths and other supportive policies to about 100 companies from 30 least developed countries.

An exhibitor from Uganda leaves contact information with another exhibitor at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th CIIE has provided free booths and other supportive policies to about 100 companies from 30 least developed countries. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Staff members from Kiribati perform at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th CIIE has provided free booths and other supportive policies to about 100 companies from 30 least developed countries. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A visitor learns about coffee products at the booth of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the Country Exhibition at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th CIIE has provided free booths and other supportive policies to about 100 companies from 30 least developed countries. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

People learn about handicrafts at the booth of Mali in the Country Exhibition at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th CIIE has provided free booths and other supportive policies to about 100 companies from 30 least developed countries. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

An exhibitor demonstrates as he presents African drum at the booth of Mali in the Country Exhibition at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th CIIE has provided free booths and other supportive policies to about 100 companies from 30 least developed countries. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

People visit the booth of Uganda in the Country Exhibition at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th CIIE has provided free booths and other supportive policies to about 100 companies from 30 least developed countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

An exhibitor presents coffee products from Kinshasa at the booth of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the Country Exhibition at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th CIIE has provided free booths and other supportive policies to about 100 companies from 30 least developed countries. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows exhibits at the booth of Mali in the Country Exhibition at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th CIIE has provided free booths and other supportive policies to about 100 companies from 30 least developed countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A visitor learns about saffron from Afghanistan at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th CIIE has provided free booths and other supportive policies to about 100 companies from 30 least developed countries. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

People visit the booth of Tanzania in the Country Exhibition at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th CIIE has provided free booths and other supportive policies to about 100 companies from 30 least developed countries. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows exhibits at the booth of Mali in the Country Exhibition at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th CIIE has provided free booths and other supportive policies to about 100 companies from 30 least developed countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A man takes photos at the booth of Guinea-Bissau in the Country Exhibition at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th CIIE has provided free booths and other supportive policies to about 100 companies from 30 least developed countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

An exhibitor presents jewelry at the booth of Uganda in the Country Exhibition at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th CIIE has provided free booths and other supportive policies to about 100 companies from 30 least developed countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

