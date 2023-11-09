Chinese envoy expresses hope for ICC to eschew double standards, exceptionalism

Xinhua) 14:49, November 09, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, on Wednesday conveyed his hope that the International Criminal Court (ICC) will steer clear of double standards and exceptionalism.

"China supports maintaining international peace and security through pursuing accountability for the most serious international crimes," Zhang told the UN Security Council briefing on ICC regarding Libya.

"In the face of major crises and challenges that are of great concerns to the international community, China hopes that the ICC will apply international law in an equal and uniform manner and avoid double standards and exceptionalism," the ambassador pointed out.

Zhang stated that with regard to the ICC's work in Libya, "China's position is consistent and clear."

He said that the cases currently being handled by the ICC was submitted in 2011, noting that "we hope that, in its specific work, the court will continue to strictly follow the principle of complementarity as set out in the Rome Statute, respected the judicial sovereignty of the countries concerned and their reasonable views, and maintain close communication and cooperation with the Libyan authorities."

The envoy underscored that peace and stability in Libya is "a prerequisite" for ensuring judicial justice, adding that at present, promoting the political transition is "a priority" for the international community and the United Nations within their work in Libya.

"We must adhere to the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned principle, respect the will of the Libyan people, and avoid externally imposed solutions," he said.

Zhang further noted that the work by the ICC should help promote the political and peace process in Libya and should help the Libyan parties strengthen unity and build consensus, while avoiding amplifying their contentions and differences.

