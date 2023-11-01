Chinese envoy calls on int'l community to form synergy for refugee relief

Xinhua) 10:34, November 01, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called on the international community to practice true multilateralism and form synergy for refugee relief.

At present, due to multiplying geopolitical conflicts, sluggish global economic recovery, and frequent natural disasters, global refugee situations face complex, daunting challenges. At the same time, the humanitarian funding gap continues to widen. Many humanitarian agencies have been forced to cut services and countless families have been forced to live in the most harsh conditions, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

The international community must practice true multilateralism, champion the spirit of humanity, mobilize resources, and create the greatest possible synergy in supporting multilateral institutions, such as the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said Geng.

Developed countries should fulfill their assistance commitments in good faith. Those countries that bear the main responsibilities for the refugee problems should step up their assistance and provide more support to help refugees and refugee-hosting countries, he told the UN Security Council.

Armed conflict is a major cause of the current refugee crises. The Security Council should fulfill its primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, promote de-escalation and the political settlement of hot-spot issues so as to provide strong guarantees for refugees to return home, said Geng.

At the same time, the protection of refugees should be carried out in accordance with the principle of neutrality. Double standards and politicization must be avoided. Unilateral sanctions, which have long impeded the economic recovery and improvement of the livelihood of the countries concerned and have seriously affected their efforts to resolve the refugee problems, should be lifted immediately, he said.

The international community should scale up investment in peacebuilding and support post-conflict reconstruction so as to enable the return of refugees, said the envoy.

Palestine refugees are one of the largest and longest-running groups of refugees. For the past 20-plus days in Gaza, one tragedy has followed another, where families have been torn apart with loved ones killed or separated, he said.

"At this critical juncture, we urge Israel to respond to the call of the General Assembly resolution to put in place a cease-fire and to stop fighting, rescind the evacuation order for northern Gaza, and stop the forcible transfer of Palestinian civilians," he said.

The international community must do its utmost to help de-escalate tension and open efficient and sustained humanitarian corridors to effectively alleviate the current humanitarian situation in Gaza. At the same time, it is imperative to provide sustained financial support to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East in order to improve the humanitarian situation of all Palestine refugees, said Geng.

Africa is the continent with the highest concentration of refugee situation. Armed conflict and natural disasters have long plagued many countries and regions on the continent, including the Horn of Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, etc. China calls on the UNHCR to continue to prioritize Africa in its work, and calls on the international community to continue to provide support to address the refugee problems in Africa, he added.

