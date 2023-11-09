Children's garment enterprises in E China well-prepared for "Double Eleven"
A staff member sorts children's clothing for online orders in a warehouse of a garment enterprise in Zhili Town of Huzhou City in east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 8, 2023. The 10,000-plus children's garment enterprises in Zhili Town have beefed up productivity and business promotion as China's "Double Eleven" online shopping festival is approaching. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A staff member packs children's clothing for online orders in a warehouse of a garment enterprise in Zhili Town of Huzhou City in east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 8, 2023. The 10,000-plus children's garment enterprises in Zhili Town have beefed up productivity and business promotion as China's "Double Eleven" online shopping festival is approaching. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A staff member picks up children's clothing for orders in a warehouse of a garment enterprise in Zhili Town of Huzhou City in east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 8, 2023. The 10,000-plus children's garment enterprises in Zhili Town have beefed up productivity and business promotion as China's "Double Eleven" online shopping festival is approaching. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A staff member promotes children's clothing via livestreaming in Zhili Town of Huzhou City in east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 8, 2023. The 10,000-plus children's garment enterprises in Zhili Town have beefed up productivity and business promotion as China's "Double Eleven" online shopping festival is approaching. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
You Heng, person in charge of a garment enterprise, promotes children's clothing via livestreaming in Zhili Town of Huzhou City in east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 8, 2023. The 10,000-plus children's garment enterprises in Zhili Town have beefed up productivity and business promotion as China's "Double Eleven" online shopping festival is approaching. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A staff member promotes children's clothing via livestreaming in Zhili Town of Huzhou City in east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 8, 2023. The 10,000-plus children's garment enterprises in Zhili Town have beefed up productivity and business promotion as China's "Double Eleven" online shopping festival is approaching. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
