China's e-commerce logistics index up in September
BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's e-commerce logistics index, an indicator of logistics operations in the e-commerce sector, stood at 112.3 points in September, up 1.2 points from a month earlier, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.
The sub-index tracking total business volume last month stood at 123.9 points, marking an increase of 2.5 points from August, the organization said.
The satisfaction rate sub-index stood at 101.5 points in September, up 0.2 points from August, continuing an upward trend for the fourth consecutive month, the data showed.
Overall, the demand for e-commerce logistics has improved significantly, and the supply capacity and efficiency of logistics enterprises have steadily increased, it added.
The e-commerce logistics index is compiled based on data from JD.com, a major online retailer in China. The baseline index was set up at 100 points.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's fast-growing e-commerce market benefits Thai exporters: study
- China's livestreaming e-commerce grows at rapid pace: report
- Riding the e-commerce boom, Pakistani expat enjoys life in China
- New e-commerce models bring better customer experiences
- From barter to e-commerce, Yiwu thrives as paradise for global traders
- Tianjin sees cross-border e-commerce trade growth in Jan-Aug
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.