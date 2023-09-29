China's livestreaming e-commerce grows at rapid pace: report

Xinhua) 15:56, September 29, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's livestreaming e-commerce industry has developed at a rapid pace, with a continued increase in user numbers and turnovers, data from a recent industry report has shown.

Livestreaming sales on China's major e-commerce platforms amounted to 1.27 trillion yuan (about 176.9 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of this year, according to the report jointly released by institutions including the National Institute of Metrology and the Science and Technology Research Center of China Customs.

During this period, there were over 110 million livestreaming e-commerce shows, displaying more than 70 million items, the report said.

Traditionally hot-selling goods such as jewellery, sports and outdoor equipment as well as apparel and underwear remain highly sought-after items on these livestream platforms, according to the report.

Looking ahead, the report added that e-commerce livestreamers should ensure stricter quality control of their products, improve the efficiency of supply chains and provide more customized services for customers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)