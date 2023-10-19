Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com set to enter Lithuania

VILNIUS, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Ochama, the Dutch-registered retail platform of China's e-commerce giant JD.com, is set to enter the markets of 19 countries, including Lithuania, Baltic News Services (BNS) reported on Wednesday.

Ochama has announced the expansion of its home delivery services into 19 additional countries to strengthen its European presence.

The 19 countries are Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

Ochama started operating in Europe one and half years ago in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, where it already has a developed network of pick-up points, and this month it started offering next-day delivery service, local media Verslo Zinios news website reported.

Vytautas Vorobjovas, a Lithuanian e-commerce expert told Verslo Zinios that the entry of Chinese platforms into the Lithuanian market is unlikely to affect local e-commerce players such as Pigu or Senukai.

