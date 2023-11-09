Palestinian death toll climbs to 10,569 in Gaza: ministry

Xinhua) 13:10, November 09, 2023

GAZA, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- At least 10,569 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The death toll included 4,324 children, said Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesperson of the Hamas-run ministry, adding the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has led to the injures of more than 26,000 people.

He said over the past day, 241 people in Gaza were killed and hundreds of others were wounded in Israeli assaults.

The spokesperson called on the international community to protect the Palestinian people from the Israeli attacks, as most of the victims were children and women.

