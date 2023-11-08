Israeli defense minister says troops reach "heart of Gaza City"

Xinhua) 13:46, November 08, 2023

The photo released by Israel Defense Forces on Nov. 7, 2023 shows Israeli troops continuing ground operations in Gaza Strip. (Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Israeli ground forces were "in the heart of Gaza City", Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday.

"We are in the heart of Gaza City," Gallant told a press conference, adding the conflict "cannot be stopped" until Gaza's Hamas rulers were "eliminated."

He also said that after the conflict ended, Israel would maintain security control over Gaza to monitor and act against security threats and to "thwart anyone who might harm us."

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, while Israel responded with airstrikes, ground operations and punitive measures that included a siege on the Gaza Strip.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has so far killed 10,328 Palestinians in Gaza. On the Israeli side, more than 1,400 people lost their lives, the vast majority in the Hamas military attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.

