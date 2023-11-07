Vehicles burnt in attack by Gaza-ruling Hamas militants on Israeli military targets, towns

Xinhua) 15:05, November 07, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows burnt vehicles placed outside the city of Netivot in southern Israel. These collected vehicles were destroyed in a surprise attack by Gaza-ruling Hamas militants on Israeli military targets and towns on Oct. 7. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

A man stands by burnt vehicles outside the city of Netivot in southern Israel, Nov. 6, 2023. These collected vehicles were destroyed in a surprise attack by Gaza-ruling Hamas militants on Israeli military targets and towns on Oct. 7. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

