Vehicles burnt in attack by Gaza-ruling Hamas militants on Israeli military targets, towns
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows burnt vehicles placed outside the city of Netivot in southern Israel. These collected vehicles were destroyed in a surprise attack by Gaza-ruling Hamas militants on Israeli military targets and towns on Oct. 7. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
A man stands by burnt vehicles outside the city of Netivot in southern Israel, Nov. 6, 2023. These collected vehicles were destroyed in a surprise attack by Gaza-ruling Hamas militants on Israeli military targets and towns on Oct. 7. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
Photos
