Iran's leader calls for pressure on U.S., Israel to end killing in Gaza

TEHRAN, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Monday called on the Muslim world to increase its political pressures on the United States and Israel to stop the killing of people in Gaza.

He made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani in the Iranian capital Tehran, according to a statement published on the leader's website.

Iran's top leader praised the Iraqi side's support of the people of Gaza, suggesting that Iraq, as an important regional state, could play a special role in pressuring the United States and Israel to end their killing of Gaza's people.

He said Iran and Iraq could play an effective role in this regard through coordination with each other.

"The Americans are truly complicit in the Israeli crimes in Gaza," he said. "Israel cannot continue the war if the United States does not provide it with military and political support."

The Iraqi premier, for his part, voiced the support of his country's government, people as well as political circles for the "oppressed" Gazans.

He slammed the international organizations for their silence in the face of the "crimes" in Gaza, adding his country's efforts were entirely focused on firstly, stopping the bombardments of Gaza and secondly, sending aid to the enclave.

The Israel-Hamas conflict, raging for nearly a month, has led to the deaths of over 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza. On the Israeli side, more than 1,400 people lost their lives, with the majority of deaths in the Hamas military operation on Oct. 7, which triggered the ongoing conflict.

