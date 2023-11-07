Home>>
Phone, internet services resume in Gaza
(Xinhua) 10:28, November 07, 2023
GAZA, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian Telecommunications (Paltel) Company announced on Monday that the services of telecommunications have been gradually returned to the Gaza Strip after being cut on Sunday.
In a press statement sent to Xinhua, the company said "We would like to announce the gradual return of telecommunications (fixed, mobile, and internet) services in different areas of the coastal enclave after being disconnected by the Israeli side."
The telecommunication service in Gaza has been suspended three times since the latest Hamas-Israel bloody conflict broke out a month ago. Paltel said the disruptions were due to the ongoing Israeli bombardment.
