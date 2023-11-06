Blinken, Iraqi PM discuss Gaza conflict in Baghdad

Xinhua) 13:37, November 06, 2023

BAGHDAD, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday evening and held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani over the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by al-Sudani's media office.

Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's call for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of safe corridors to prevent deterioration of the humanitarian crisis, which has tragically affected civilians, including women and children, said the statement.

For his part, Blinken affirmed his country's willingness to continue bilateral coordination and cooperation with Iraq to enhance regional and international stability.

After the meeting, Blinken told a press conference that "good progress has been made in the discussions regarding a humanitarian truce in Gaza."

He noted the United States does not want any confrontation with Iran, adding "we will make our efforts to ensure that the conflict does not expand beyond Gaza."

He said that "a very clear message is sent to those who threaten U.S. military personnel that they should not do so."

According to local media reports, Blinken's visit to Iraq came as part of a tour in the Middle East that included Israel, Jordan, and Palestine, where he met with senior officials to discuss developments in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Israel-Hamas conflict, raging for nearly a month, has led to the deaths of 9,770 Palestinians in Gaza, while in Israel, more than 1,400 people lost their lives.

