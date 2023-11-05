Daily life in southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis
Workers deliver relief supplies in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
People are seen at a market in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
A man is pictured at a market in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
A boy holds bottles of water he got from supplies in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
People are seen at a market in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
People are seen at a market in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Workers deliver relief supplies in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
