Daily life in southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis

Xinhua) 15:30, November 05, 2023

Workers deliver relief supplies in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People are seen at a market in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A man is pictured at a market in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A boy holds bottles of water he got from supplies in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Workers deliver relief supplies in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

