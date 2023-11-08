ICRC says humanitarian convoy attacked in Gaza

Xinhua) 13:45, November 08, 2023

GENEVA, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it was deeply troubled that its humanitarian convoy in Gaza City came under fire on Tuesday.

In a statement, the organization said that the parties have their obligation under international humanitarian law to respect and protect humanitarian workers at all times.

A convoy of five trucks and two ICRC vehicles was carrying lifesaving medical supplies to health facilities when it was hit by fire, the statement said, adding that two trucks were damaged and a driver was lightly wounded.

"These are not the conditions under which humanitarian personnel can work," William Schomburg, head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Gaza, said. "We are here to bring urgent assistance to civilians in need. Ensuring that vital aid can reach medical facilities is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law."

