In pics: Story behind popular Peruvian toy alpacas at CIIE

Xinhua) 13:59, November 08, 2023

Peruvian craftsmen Mamani and his wife Gloria pose for a group photo with staff members of Warmpaca in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

At the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), Ma Yuxia, a Chinese businesswoman, introduced the plush toy alpacas made by Mamani, a Peruvian craftsman, into the Chinese market.

Ma and her partners rented a booth of merely 9 square meters at the first CIIE to display and promote these toys and other traditional handicrafts from Peru. They also established their own brand, known as Warmpaca (meaning "warm alpaca"). The business was unexpectedly successful.

On the other side of the Pacific, Mamani has involved craftsmen from his village in the business. This year, Mamani and his wife Gloria have been visiting Shanghai on the occasion of the 6th CIIE.

Peruvian craftsman Mamani takes photos at the Bund in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Peruvian craftsmen Mamani and his wife Gloria visit the Bund in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Peruvian craftsmen Mamani and his wife Gloria visit a shop of Warmpaca in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Peruvian craftsman Mamani makes alpaca-fur stuffed toys at the booth of Warmpaca during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Wei)

Peruvian craftsmen Mamani and his wife Gloria display the labels of alpaca-fur stuffed toys with their family printed on them at a warehouse of Warmpaca in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Peruvian craftsmen Mamani (C) and his wife Gloria talk with Ma Yuxia at an office of Warmpaca in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Ma Yuxia (R) introduces traditional Chinese handicrafts to Peruvian craftsmen Mamani and his wife Gloria at Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Peruvian craftsman Mamani visits Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Peruvian craftsmen Mamani (R) and his wife Gloria make alpaca-fur stuffed toys for display at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Arequipa, Peru, Oct. 27, 2023. (Photo by Fredy Salcedo/Xinhua)

Peruvian craftsman Mamani prepares alpaca-fur stuffed toys for display at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Arequipa, Peru, Oct. 27, 2023. (Photo by Fredy Salcedo/Xinhua)

Peruvian craftsman Mamani packs alpaca-fur stuffed toys for display at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Arequipa, Peru, Oct. 27, 2023. (Photo by Fredy Salcedo/Xinhua)

Peruvian craftsman Mamani makes alpaca handicrafts at a workshop in Arequipa, Peru, Oct. 27, 2023. (Photo by Fredy Salcedo/Xinhua)

A visitor takes selfies with Peruvian craftsman Mamani at the booth of Warmpaca during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor takes photos of alpaca-fur stuffed toys at the booth of Warmpaca during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

People visit the booth of Warmpaca during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

Gloria, wife of Peruvian craftsman Mamani, demonstrates the repair of alpaca-fur stuffed toys at a warehouse of Warmpaca in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Peruvian craftsmen Mamani and his wife Gloria demonstrate the making of alpaca-fur stuffed toys at a shop of Warmpaca in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Peruvian craftsmen Mamani (R) and his wife Gloria display alpaca-fur stuffed toys and other Peruvian handicrafts at a workshop in Arequipa, Peru, Oct. 27, 2023. (Photo by Fredy Salcedo/Xinhua)

Peruvian craftsman Mamani makes alpaca-fur stuffed toys at the booth of Warmpaca during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

Peruvian craftsman Mamani displays alpaca-fur stuffed toys at the booth of Warmpaca during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

Peruvian craftsman Mamani makes alpaca-fur stuffed toys at the booth of Warmpaca during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor selects alpaca-fur stuffed toys at the booth of Warmpaca during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Wei)

Peruvian craftsman Mamani introduces alpaca-fur stuffed toys to visitors at the booth of Warmpaca during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

