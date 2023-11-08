CPC delegation concludes visit to Germany

Xinhua) 13:39, November 08, 2023

BERLIN, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded a three-day visit to Germany on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by Guo Yezhou, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee.

During the visit, the delegation attended the 10th China-Germany Business Conference of the Belt and Road Initiative and held talks with political figures from German political parties, as well as representatives from local governments, enterprises, think tanks, and non-governmental organizations.

Both sides noted their commitment to implementing the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, promoting practical cooperation in various fields, jointly responding to global challenges, and promoting the healthy and stable development of China-Germany and China-EU relations.

