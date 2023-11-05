Chinese VP meets Bosch chairman

Xinhua) 09:05, November 05, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, in Beijing on Friday.

Noting trade between China and Germany is highly complementary, Han said economic and trade cooperation has always been the bedrock of China-Germany relations, and many German companies have invested and operated in China.

Han underlined that reform and opening up is China's basic national policy and a path chosen by over 1.4 billion Chinese people, which will not change.

Han said with the further deepening of reform and opening-up, China will adhere to the law and market rules, continue to foster a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment, and strengthen intellectual property protection to stimulate innovation vitality.

"We welcome multinational companies, including Bosch, to achieve better development in China and jointly safeguard the stability and smoothness of the global industrial and supply chain," Han said.

Praising China's economic and social development achievements, Hartung said his company is willing to continue to expand investment and adhere to a long-term development strategy in China to achieve win-win results.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Kou Jie)