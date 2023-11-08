South Pacific Island nations seek closer ties with China

07:34, November 08, 2023 By Wu Chaolan, Sheng Chuyi and Peng Yukai ( People's Daily Online

The inaugural South Pacific Island Countries Cooperation Forum convened in Shanghai on Nov. 6, 2023, attracting nearly 50 senior officials from South Pacific island nations, along with entrepreneurs and media representatives.

Hosted by the China (Shanghai) South Pacific Islands Pavilion, the forum aims to enhance business partnerships, cultural exchanges, and personnel interactions between China and the Pacific Island countries, thereby fostering stronger bilateral relations.

Jimson Fiau Tanangada, the representative of the prime minister of the Solomon Islands, delivers a speech at the inaugural South Pacific Island Countries Cooperation Forum held in Shanghai on Nov. 6, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Jimson Fiau Tanangada, the representative of the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, commended the forum's role in enhancing trade and industrial exchanges between South Pacific island countries and China, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between nations.

"We should always adhere to the principles of openness, cooperation, and mutual benefit. By setting an example and promoting common development, we can overcome challenges and explore new prospects," he said, highlighting the potential for China and the Solomon Islands to build closer economic ties.

He also acknowledged China's efforts in promoting global cooperation and exchange, particularly citing initiatives like the Belt and Road, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative as opportunities extending from China to the world.

"Now is the right time to seize these opportunities to address and resolve pressing global issues," he said.

Ratish Singh, the representative of the deputy prime minister of Fiji, delivers a speech at the inaugural South Pacific Island Countries Cooperation Forum held in Shanghai on Nov. 6, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Ratish Singh, the representative of the deputy prime minister of Fiji, lauded the China International Import Expo (CIIE) as "a testament to China's steadfast dedication to promoting global trade and cooperation" and advocated for increased exchanges.

"It is an exceptional platform that brings together nations, industries, and innovators, crossing borders to enable meaningful dialogues and cultivate prosperity," he said.

"Chinese expertise across various sectors can offer invaluable insights to firms from Fiji, aiding them in refining their strategies and improving their products and services. The exchange of ideas, experiences, expertise, knowledge, and resources between Chinese enterprises and the Pacific private sector within this entrepreneurial environment encourages collaboration and growth," he added.

Luamanuvae Albert Mariner, ambassador of Samoa to China, delivers a speech at the inaugural South Pacific Island Countries Cooperation Forum in Shanghai on Nov. 6, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Luamanuvae Albert Mariner, ambassador of Samoa to China also expressed a willingness to further cooperate with China under platforms like the CIIE.

"China's vast market holds numerous opportunities and untapped potential for growth and cooperation," he said.

Shan Yuqiang, the curator of the China (Shanghai) South Pacific Islands Pavilion, has underscored the substantial potential for collaboration between the South Pacific island nations and China.

“By strengthening cooperation and pursuing mutual benefit, the trade relationship between China and the South Pacific island nations will tap into more collaboration potential, achieving a longer-term and closer development model," he said.

Shan Yuqiang, the curator of the China (Shanghai) South Pacific Islands Pavilion, delivers a speech at the inaugural South Pacific Island Countries Cooperation Forum in Shanghai on Nov. 6, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

The inaugural South Pacific Island Countries Cooperation Forum takes place in Shanghai on Nov. 6, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

