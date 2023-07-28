China hopes U.S. will provide genuine support for Pacific island countries, contribute to their development: spokesperson

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the United States will provide genuine support for Pacific island countries and contribute to their development and stability, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on U.S. official's remarks concerning China, and the visits of many U.S. officials to Pacific island countries recently.

Mao said the cooperation between China and Pacific island countries is open and transparent, and fully respects countries' sovereignty and will.

"We never attach any political strings and never target any third party. The cooperation has been welcomed and recognized by governments and peoples of Pacific island countries," she added.

Pacific island countries are not the "backyard" of any country, Mao said, adding that China is not interested in competing with any country for influence, or seeking the so-called "geopolitical presence" or "sphere of influence", Mao said.

