Chinese vice president meets Visa executive chairman

Xinhua) 10:13, July 27, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Executive Chairman of Visa Al Kelly in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Executive Chairman of Visa Al Kelly in Beijing on Wednesday.

Han said that for China and the United States, the world's two largest economies, deepening economic and trade cooperation can achieve mutual benefits and win-win results, which is crucial to the global industrial and supply chains.

The world needs an overall stable China-U.S. relationship, and the key lies in adhering to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, and implementing the consensus reached between the two heads of state at the Bali Summit, Han said.

"China will unswervingly advance high-level opening-up, and welcome foreign companies, including those from the United States, to invest and do business in China," he said, expressing the hope that the U.S. business community will play a more important role in promoting bilateral exchanges and cooperation on economy and trade.

Al Kelly said that China's economic and social development is full of vitality, and its achievements in digital payment are impressive.

He said Visa has full confidence in its investment in China and stands ready to expand long-term cooperation with China and contribute to bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

