Senior Chinese diplomat meets with Henry Kissinger

Xinhua) 09:09, July 20, 2023

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that Kissinger has made historic contributions to the ice-breaking development of China-U.S. relations and played an irreplaceable role in enhancing mutual understanding between the two countries. "China cherishes its friendship with old friends."

China maintains a high degree of continuity in its policy toward the United States and follows the guiding principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Wang said.

"These three principles are fundamental and long-term, and are the way for China and the United States to get along correctly as two major countries," he added.

China's development has strong internal dynamics and inevitable historical logic, Wang pointed out, adding that it is impossible to try to transform China, and it is even more impossible to contain China.

Expounding China's position on the Taiwan question, Wang emphasized that one China is the fundamental status quo of the Taiwan question.

"Taiwan independence" is incompatible with peace across the Taiwan Strait, and the one-China principle set out in the Shanghai Communique must be strictly adhered to, Wang said. "If the United States sincerely hopes for stability across the Taiwan Strait, it should clearly and openly oppose 'Taiwan independence' and draw a clear line with 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities."

Kissinger said both the United States and China have the ability to influence the world, and maintaining stable relations between the two countries has a bearing on world peace, stability and the well-being of humanity.

No matter how difficult it is, both sides should treat each other as equals and maintain contact, Kissinger said, adding that it is unacceptable to try to isolate the other side.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)