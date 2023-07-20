Chinese vice president meets U.S. special presidential envoy for climate

Xinhua) 08:32, July 20, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Beijing on Wednesday.

Addressing climate change is an important aspect of China-U.S. cooperation, Han said, adding that it is imperative to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state at their meeting in Bali, follow the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and create a favorable environment for China-U.S. exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Climate change bears on the sustainable development of humankind. As a responsible major country, China has adhered to the new development philosophy and actively addressed climate change in line with the inherent requirements of high-quality development, Han said.

Han added that China is willing to work with the United States to seek the greatest common ground on the basis of respecting each other's core concerns and full communication, promote the in-depth implementation of the Paris Agreement, and make new contributions to addressing global challenges such as climate change.

Noting that the United States and China are the top two economies in the world and have made a lot of efforts in climate change cooperation, Kerry said the U.S. side is willing to carry out high-level cooperation with China to promote the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai to achieve positive results.

