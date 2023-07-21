China-U.S. climate dialogue held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:35, July 21, 2023

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States have held dialogues on addressing climate change in Beijing, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Thursday.

China's special envoy for climate change Xie Zhenhua and his U.S. counterpart John Kerry met in Beijing, exchanging views on implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state at their meeting in Bali, Indonesia, as well as jointly addressing climate change.

The two sides agreed that climate change is a common challenge facing the mankind, and it is of great significance for the two countries to work together to address this challenge.

Candid, in-depth and constructive dialogues on implementing the China-U.S. Joint Statement Addressing the Climate Crisis and the China-U.S. Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s were held by the two sides.

During the talks, the two sides introduced their respective policies, measures and progresses on addressing climate change, and are willing to continue to jointly promote the multilateral process of climate change, adhere to the goals and principles of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and push for the success of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

The two sides agreed to maintain close communications on climate change.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)