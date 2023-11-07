China's comeback meets high expectations at World Travel Market

Xinhua) 13:16, November 07, 2023

LONDON, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China made its comeback at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2023 on Monday with a rich variety of tourism resources and services, drawing worldwide travel service providers and avid travelers who are eager to visit, or revisit, the country.

Themed "Nihao China," the China pavilion at the WTM showcases cultural heritage highlights including paper cutting, scented sachets and the handcrafted clay toy "Lord Rabbit," as well as panel discussions on tourism. It also presents unique tourist destinations, flight routes connecting Europe and China, and travel-related information including duty drawback policies.

The Chinese delegation consists of representatives from Beijing and Shanghai, as well as Shaanxi, Hubei and Jiangxi provinces, along with airlines and tourism companies.

"There is so much to see in China that you can't do it on one trip," Rosie Fluskey, a travel blogger and influencer told Xinhua in front of the Chinese pavilion. She has been to cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Xi'an and Harbin and is looking forward to visiting China again.

After travel restrictions were lifted in China earlier this year, international tourism companies have been refining their business plans accordingly.

"We hope the market in China comes back and we have high expectations," Stephan Roemer, chief executive officer of Diethelm Travel Group, told Xinhua during a visit to the Shaanxi booth at the pavilion. The company specializes in destination management for Asian tourism and has decades of experience in the industry.

Roemer expressed his desire to connect with new clients and re-establish relationships. The China pavilion was his first stop at this year's WTM.

China is a "very attractive destination" for international customers thanks to its diverse tourism resources in terms of culture, history, landscapes, cityscapes and cuisine, said Boon Sian Chai, managing director and vice president of international markets at Trip.com Group.

Chinese tourists are also very important to the global tourism market, he said. "Every hotel partner and every one of our travel partners is looking forward to seeing Chinese outbound travelers again."

Launched in 1980, WTM London introduces global travel buyers to the biggest destinations and brands in the world every year. It is one of the world's most influential travel and tourism events.

This year's WTM London opened on Monday and will run until Wednesday. It was expected to welcome around 4,000 exhibitors from over 180 countries and regions. Over 70 conference sessions with 170 speakers are on the agenda.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)