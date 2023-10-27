Libo County sees boom in tourism with spectacular views in Guizhou, S China

Xinhua) 16:07, October 27, 2023

Tourists visit the Xiaoqikong scenic spot in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 26, 2023. Situated on the steep mountainside of Guizhou, Libo County has spectacular views in abundance and has seen a boom in tourism in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2023 shows the night view of a scenic spot in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Situated on the steep mountainside of Guizhou, Libo County has spectacular views in abundance and has seen a boom in tourism in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

An actor performs for tourists at a scenic spot in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 26, 2023. Situated on the steep mountainside of Guizhou, Libo County has spectacular views in abundance and has seen a boom in tourism in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2023 shows a view of Yaoshan Yao Township in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Situated on the steep mountainside of Guizhou, Libo County has spectacular views in abundance and has seen a boom in tourism in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2023 shows a scenic spot in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Situated on the steep mountainside of Guizhou, Libo County has spectacular views in abundance and has seen a boom in tourism in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

