Rural tourism thrives along Yellow River in N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 10:06, October 23, 2023

Photo shows the Laoniuwan section of the Yellow River in Togtoh county, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Rural tourism in Togtoh county, Hohhot city, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is thriving, thanks to the abundant natural and cultural resources of the Yellow River.

After enjoying the scenery of the Yellow River, tourists often make their way to nearby agritainment facilities to indulge in stewed Yellow River fish and partake in the experience of grape picking.

As they step into a local farmhouse, they are greeted by the sight of yellow corn and red chili peppers spread out on the ground, as well as purple grapes hanging from the vines. At mealtime, the farmhouse courtyards are bustling with cars occupied by eager tourists who have come to enjoy the local cuisine.

"While the previous table of guests hasn't finished eating, the next group of guests is already waiting," says Fan Ruiqing, wiping the tables. Her agritainment business can accommodate up to 40 people.

Fan has been running the agritainment business for over 20 years, and she has noticed a significant increase in tourists in recent years.

"This year, the price of grapes has increased to 14 yuan per kilogram, compared to just over 6 yuan," says Fan. She owns a grape vineyard spanning 8 mu (0.53 hectares) and fish ponds covering more than 30 mu. With the influx of tourists, her grapes and fish are selling out locally. As a result, Fan can easily earn over 100,000 yuan ($13,673) a year.

Togtoh county has a history of grape cultivation dating back hundreds of years. Grape vineyards and fish ponds are a common sight along the Yellow River in this region. There are more than 20 different grape varieties being grown, covering a total area of 10,000 mu. Annual sales revenue generated from grape cultivation in this area exceeds 60 million yuan.

There are 67 agritainment businesses in Togtoh. In the first eight months of 2023, the county received a total of 694,000 tourists, generating 74.81 million yuan.

Zhao Yongguang, the director of the Cultural, Tourism, and Sports Bureau of Togtoh county, said the Yellow River plays a crucial role in Togtoh's tourism industry, with a length of 37.5 kilometers in the county. The county strives to develop the cultural tourism industry into a significant strategic pillar industry by 2025, said Zhao.

As the Yellow River continues its southward journey, it reaches Qingshuihe county, Hohhot. In this region, a group of young entrepreneurs who have returned to their hometown are leading the way in driving rural tourism. They are harnessing the natural and cultural tourism resources along the Yellow River to create a diverse range of rural tourism products.

In 2020, a sheepfold in Gaomaoquan village, Qingshuihe county was transformed into a rural culture experience center. This center not only serves as an agritainment facility but also provides a platform for university students to engage in social practice.

Visitors to the center can explore the village and discover ancient agricultural tools. They can learn about their use and even try operating them.

According to Guo Rui, head of the center, the facility can accommodate around 40 people for overnight stays. Guests are accommodated in cave-like rooms and can enjoy barbecues in the courtyard or go sightseeing in the village.

Many of the decorations in the rural culture experience center were designed and made by university students who came to participate in social practice in the village.

Guo said that since this year, the center has recorded over 3,000 tourist visits, generating around 600,000 yuan.

