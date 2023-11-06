Egypt says "logistic difficulties" caused by Israel delay aid for Gaza

Xinhua) 13:19, November 06, 2023

CAIRO, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Sunday that the logistic difficulties imposed by Israel and its repeated bombing of the Rafah border crossing delayed the delivery of aid to the besieged Gaza Strip and placed additional burdens on Egypt.

Shoukry made the remarks during his talks with the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director Cindy McCain in Cairo, where they discussed "the deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip and the increasing humanitarian needs of the people of the Strip," according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The Egyptian top diplomat stressed the necessity to urgently provide more aid to deal with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, highlighting Egypt's intensified efforts in this regard.

The WFP chief lauded Egypt for its role to ensure that the Palestinians in Gaza have continuous access to humanitarian aid.

Egypt has previously complained of the slow inspection procedures of the aid trucks that are sent from Egypt to Gaza through the Rafah crossing at the Israeli crossing of Nitzana.

Earlier on Sunday, Egypt sent 75 trucks loaded with food, water, and medical supplies through the Rafah crossing to Gaza, raising the total number of aid trucks sent to the enclave since Oct. 21 to nearly 500, a security source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres referred to Egypt's Rafah crossing and El-Arish airport, which receives flights carrying supplies contributed by other countries, as "the lifelines to the people of Gaza" during his visit to Egypt in October.

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, while Israel responded with airstrikes, ground operations and punitive measures that included a siege on the Gaza Strip.

