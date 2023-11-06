Jordanian king, Lebanese PM urge int'l efforts toward Gaza truce

November 06, 2023

AMMAN, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- King Abdullah II of Jordan and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Sunday called for intensified international efforts to reach a cease-fire in Gaza, according to a statement by Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court.

The two leaders made the remarks during their meeting in Jordan's capital Amman, where they discussed the "dangerous" developments in Gaza.

The king stressed the importance of a humanitarian truce to ensure the sustainable delivery of aid to Gaza and the unimpeded operation of international humanitarian agencies in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The meeting also touched on the situation in Lebanon, regarding which the king called for stepping up efforts to prevent a spillover of the Gaza conflict and stressed Jordan's support for Lebanon's efforts to enhance its stability and security.

For his part, Mikati praised Jordan's efforts in defending Arab causes and working towards peace and stability.

Mikati started his diplomatic tour on Saturday to Arab countries over recent developments in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension for weeks after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israeli military sites along the border on Oct. 8 in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery toward several areas in southeastern Lebanon.

