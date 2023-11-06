Singapore agribusiness giant Wilmar targets China's premier import expo

People's Daily Online) 10:39, November 06, 2023

Wilmar International, a leading Singapore-based multinational agribusiness group, values the China International Import Expo (CIIE) as a crucial platform for showcasing products and bolstering partnerships, according to a company executive.

"The CIIE has brought many development opportunities to us. At the first CIIE, Wilmar International secured deals worth 4 billion yuan ($547 million)," stated Tu Changming, director of the public affairs department at Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings, a subsidiary of Wilmar International in China.

Photo shows visitors queued at the exhibition booth of Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd. at a previous CIIE. (Photo courtesy of Wilmar International)

Tu noted that the company's product sampling events consistently draw large crowds. Having participated in all five previous CIIEs, Tu has seen the expo's effectiveness in facilitating international procurement, investment, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and open cooperation.

The expo has enabled Wilmar International to broaden its “circle of friends” and establish solid partnerships with numerous prestigious companies, according to Tu.

Tu Changming, PR director at Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co. Ltd. (Photo courtesy of Wilmar International)

"Meadow Fresh, Wilmar International’s milk brand from New Zealand, has signed agreements worth hundreds of millions of yuan with e-commerce platforms annually at the CIIE. With the greater recognition facilitated by the expo, the brand has gained a foothold in the Chinese market," Tu said.

Photo shows rice products that Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd. exhibit at the 6th China International Import Expo. (Photo courtesy of Wilmar International)

At the 6th CIIE, Wilmar International highlights its advancements centered on green development and the Belt and Road cooperation.

Wilmar International has established over 1,000 processing facilities in more than 30 countries and regions. China remains its most significant investment destination and sales market. In 2022, Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings contributed nearly half of Wilmar International's total revenue.

"Since we opened our first factory in Shenzhen in 1988, our confidence in the Chinese market has been unwavering," Tu remarked. “As a patriotic overseas Chinese enterprise, we hold deep affection for the CIIE. Being able to showcase the spirit and strength of overseas Chinese through such a platform that China has set up and the world shares is of extraordinary significance to us. We eagerly anticipate this event each year. ”

