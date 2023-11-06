China's import expo earns global recognition for promoting development and cooperation

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023 shows a city view of Shanghai at sunrise. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which started here on Sunday, received acclaim from foreign leaders and officials for its contributions to providing business opportunities to global enterprises, fostering international trade and cooperation, and promoting global economic development.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that both Australia and China have benefited from regional development and stability. He said that trade in goods and services has nearly doubled since the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement came into force in 2015, making more high-quality Australian products available to consumers in China and providing key inputs to Chinese businesses.

The Australian government will continue to promote cooperation as it is in the interests of Australia and China to have a relationship through dialogue and cooperation, Albanese said.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said that Cuba attaches great importance to and continuously participates in the critical event.

The convening of the 6th CIIE will help the international community promote a global economic recovery and world trade development more innovatively and effectively, said Marrero.

China is Kazakhstan's largest trading partner, and bilateral cooperation has achieved a series of results, said Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, adding that more than 30 Kazakh enterprises take part in the 6th CIIE.

Kazakhstan will continue to use the platform to bring more of its high-quality products to the vast Chinese market, said the Kazakh prime minister.

The next "30 golden years" of Kazakhstan-China relations will witness substantial development opportunities, with economic and trade cooperation playing an important role, the Kazakh prime minister added.

People walk past an electronic poster of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

The sixth CIIE is a "good opportunity to further consolidate and deepen Serbia-China relations," said Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

She said that Serbia is one of the first countries to recognize the importance of the expo, adding that the country has attracted many Chinese investors. From 2018 to 2022, trade between the two countries increased significantly, with Serbian exports to China up 12.7 percent.

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber said that many Iranian companies are participating in this year's CIIE, hoping that through the expo, various parties can better understand Iran's strengths across different sectors.

Mokhber said nations should share development opportunities, support a multilateral trade system, and maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains.

South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile expressed gratitude to China for opening its market to the world, particularly to African countries.

The CIIE allows companies worldwide to showcase their products and services and expand their network of partnerships, said Mashatile.

The CIIE shows China's commitment to balancing trade relations with countries worldwide, said Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

As China has proven, opening up is not just about removing trade barriers or encouraging investment; it is about opening minds to new ideas and hearts to cultural exchange, Grynspan said.

