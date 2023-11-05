In pics: 6th China Int'l Import Expo opens in Shanghai

The opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo is held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, on Nov. 5, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

The sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened in Shanghai on November 5, 2023, welcoming participants from around the world. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to the event, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the expo and the concurrent Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

The expo is scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10, with 72 nations and international organizations participating.

Representatives attend the opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023, shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, east China. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023, shows flowers in full bloom at the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, east China. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023, shows medical equipment displayed at the GE healthcare booth in the healthcare exhibition area at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023, shows a booth in the food and agriculture exhibition area at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023, shows a booth in the automobile exhibition area at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023, shows an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft displayed in the automobile exhibition area at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

