China's CIIE fair to attract best of digital businesses

Xinhua) 10:28, November 05, 2023

BRUSSELS, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Luigi Gambardella, President of ChinaEU, a business-led international digital association in Brussels, told Xinhua on Friday that the China International Import Expo (CIIE) is an invitation to the world to share in the opportunities of the Chinese market and to work together for mutual benefit.

"CIIE is a clear sign of China's support for globalization and its willingness to open its markets to the world. Its mission is to provide a platform for countries and businesses to expand trade relations and showcase the opportunities within China's vast market," Gambardella said.

The CIIE, according to Gambardella, has had a profound economic impact, significantly contributing to China's trade growth and boosting global trade at a time when it is needed the most.

He also praised the event for providing a unique networking platform by bringing together business leaders, government officials, and industry experts from around the world. These connections, he said, can lead to new business opportunities and collaborations.

Gambardella also sees the CIIE as a launchpad for cutting-edge innovations, such as advanced robotics, new energy vehicles (automobiles that are fully or predominantly powered by electric energy), and breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. These technologies shape industry trends and address global challenges.

He also sees the CIIE as a key platform in shaping future technologies by acting as a bridge between innovators and the market, and facilitating exchanges that drive progress and adoption.

"Looking ahead, the CIIE is expected to evolve further, with a growing emphasis on digital economies, sustainable development, and wellness," Gambardella said.

